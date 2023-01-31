MAYVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: February Mayville Library Happenings

Mayville Public Library, 111 N. Main St., will host several events in December. For more information, call 920-387-7910 or visit mayville.lib.wi.us.

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Morning Homeschool Hangout where homeschooling families play games, make a craft, and meet other homeschool families in the area.

Wednesday: 6-7 p.m., Evening Storytime - Winter Fun for children ages 3 to 6 to enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

Monday: 6-7 p.m., Coloring Club, for all ages to color, materials provided, or bring your own.

Tuesday: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Morning Storytime – Funny Food Stories for children ages 3 to 6 to enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

Feb. 8: 6-7 p.m., Evening Storytime – Funny Food Stories for children ages 3 to 6 to enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

Feb. 11: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday Morning Cartoons for all ages to enjoy a variety of classic and kid-friendly cartoons with snacks available.

Feb. 14: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Morning Storytime – I Like You for children ages 3 to 6 to enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

Feb. 14: 3:30-5 p.m., Crazy Heart Art for children ages 5 and older to make some “crazy” art using hearts.

Feb. 15: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Lego Club, Legos provided for ages 4 and older to build and create with Legos, no registration needed, join any time.

Feb. 15: 6-7 p.m., Evening Storytime – I Like You for children ages 3 to 6 to enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

Feb. 16: 5-7 p.m., Teen/Tween Third Thursday - T3 – Fleece Tied Pillow for tweens ages 9-12 from 5-6 p.m. and teens ages 12-18 from 6-7 p.m.

Feb. 18: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Drop-In Lego Saturday, Legos provided, all ages welcome, no registration needed; just stop in and build.

Feb. 20: 1:30-3 p.m., Afternoon Homeschool Hangout where homeschooling families play games, make a craft, and meet other homeschool families in the area.

Feb. 21: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Morning Storytime – Elephant and Piggy for children ages 3 to 6 to enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

Feb. 21: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Adult Book Club for adults to discuss this month’s book. “The Maid” by Nita Prose, copies available at the library.

Feb. 22: 6-7 p.m., Evening Storytime – Elephant and Piggy for children ages 3 to 6 to enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

Feb. 23: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Genealogy Round Table, for ages 10 and older, no registration needed, join anytime, this month’s topic is “Surveying the Land.”

Feb. 28: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Morning Storytime – Brush your Teeth for children ages 3 to 6 to enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.