MAYVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY: January Library Happenings

MAYVILLE — Mayville Public Library, 111 N. Main St., will host several events in December. For more information, call 920-387-7910 or visit mayville.lib.wi.us.

January 2023 Library Happenings

Monday: Closed - Happy New Year

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Morning Homeschool Hangout, play games, make a craft, and meet other homeschool families.

Thursday: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Movie night, watch a movie, this month’s movie is rated PG-13, contact us for the title. Water and popcorn will be provided. For adults.

Jan. 9: 6-7 p.m., Coloring Club, materials will be provided, or bring your own. Open to all ages, families.

Jan. 14: 10-11 a.m., Creativebug Craft-along, learn about Creativebug, an online crafting resource, and make a knotted pantry bag using the learning video. For ages 12 and older.

Jan. 16: 1:30-3 p.m., Afternoon Homeschool Hangout, play games, make a craft, and meet other homeschool families.

Jan. 17: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Adult Book Club, discuss this month’s book, “The Last House on the Street” by Diane Chamberlain. Copies available at the library. For adults.

Jan. 18: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Lego Club, Legos provided, build and create with Legos, no registration needed, join any time. Ages 4 and older.

Jan. 19: 5 and 6 p.m., T3 – Painting a wooden craft, Teen/Tween Third Thursday, with a variety of wooden things to paint. Tweens, ages 9-12, from 5-6 p.m.; Teens, ages 12-18, from 6-7 p.m.

Jan. 21: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Drop-In Lego Saturday, Legos provided, no registration needed; just stop in and build. For all ages.

Jan. 26: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Genealogy Round Table, no registration needed, join anytime, this month’s topic is “Beginning your Family Tree or Doing it Again.” For anyone ages 10 and older.

Jan. 30: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Winter Dance Party, drop-in, dance, and have a snack. For all ages.

Jan. 31: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Morning Story Time, enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft. For children ages 3-6.

