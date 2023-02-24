March Mayville Library Happenings

Mayville Public Library, 111 N. Main St., will host several events in December. For more information, call 920-387-7910 or visit mayville.lib.wi.us.

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Morning Homeschool Hangout, Homeschooling families play games, make a craft, and meet other homeschool families in the area.

Wednesday: 6-7 p.m., Evening Storytime – Brush Your Teeth, children ages 3 to 6 enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

Thursday: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Movie night, watch a PG-rated movie. Call for the title; water and popcorn provided.

March 6: 6-7 p.m., Coloring Club, all ages are welcome to color; materials provided, or bring your own.

March 7: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Morning Storytime – See you Later Alligator, children ages 3 to 6 enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

March 8: 6-7 p.m., Evening Storytime – See you Later Alligator, children ages 3 to 6 enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

March 13: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Spring Break Dance Party, All ages are invited to celebrate spring. Drop in, dance, and have a snack.

March 14: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Morning Storytime – Pete the Cat, children ages 3 to 6 enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

March 15: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Lego Club, Legos provided, ages 4 and older to build and create with Legos, no registration needed, join any time.

March 15: 6-7 p.m., Evening Storytime – Pete the Cat, children ages 3 to 6 enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

March 15: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Part 1 of 3—Dementia Learning Series – Alzheimer’s vs Dementia, What is the difference? Did you know there is a difference between Alzheimer’s and Dementia? This program will give you a better understanding on what these differences are.

March 16: 5-6 p.m., T3 – Beads, Teen/Tween Third Thursday—Tweens ages 9-12 from 5-6 p.m.; Teens ages 12-18 from 6-7 p.m. come make your own bead craft.

March 18: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Drop-In Lego Saturday, Legos provided, all ages welcome, no registration needed; just stop in and build.

March 20: 1:30-3 p.m., Afternoon Homeschool Hangout, Homeschooling families play games, make a craft, and meet other homeschool families in the area.

March 21: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Morning Storytime – Llama, children ages 3 to 6 enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

March 21: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Adult Book Club, adults discuss this month’s book “I am, I am, I am: Seventeen Brushes with Death” by Maggie O’Farrell, copies available at the library.

March 22: 6-7 p.m., Evening Storytime – Llama, children ages 3 to 6 enjoy stories, activities, and a fun craft.

March 23: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Genealogy Round Table, ages 10 and older, no registration needed, join anytime, this month’s topic is “Records with Questionable Information.”

March 29: 6-7:30 p.m., Get Organized Now for Spring!, an adult program focusing on ways to get organized presented by Maria Gracia.