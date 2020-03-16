Mayville teacher awarded grant

You have free articles remaining.
WAUKESHA — Judy Holappa, accounting teacher at Mayville High School, has been awarded a 2019 Accounting Career Awareness Grant from the Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants Educational Foundation Inc. Holappa will use the grant for her students to tour an accounting firm and participate in University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Explore Accounting Day, UW-Oshkosh’s Titans are Accountants Day and Green & Gold Day in Green Bay.
Wisconsin high school accounting and business teachers who attended the WICPA High School Educators Accounting Symposium on Nov. 15, 2019, were eligible to apply for an accounting career awareness grant and Holappa was one of 32 teachers to receive up to $2,500 in grant funds.