Mayville teacher awarded grant

WAUKESHA — Judy Holappa, accounting teacher at Mayville High School, has been awarded a 2019 Accounting Career Awareness Grant from the Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants Educational Foundation Inc. Holappa will use the grant for her students to tour an accounting firm and participate in University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Explore Accounting Day, UW-Oshkosh’s Titans are Accountants Day and Green & Gold Day in Green Bay.