Mayville theater group hosts auditions

MAYVILLE — The Marais Players will celebrate 50 years of community theater with the production of "You Can't Take it With You" by Moss Heart and George Kaufman.

Auditions will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Thursday at American Legion Post 69, 134 S. Main St., Mayville. There are roles for 19 people, age 17 and older. The audition form is available at maraisplayers.com. Print and complete the form then bring to the audition.

Rehearsals will be held in Mayville with dates and times to be announced. Show dates are Nov. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14.

Mayville, Horicon and Beaver Dam libraries have scripts available for preview; they cannot be checked out.

Behind the scenes personnel are also needed simply attend one of the auditions.

For more information, call Dan Bell, director, at 920-387-3923 or Diane Rabehl, producer, at 920-296-3172.