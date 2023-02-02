MAYVILLE — The city of Mayville will hold a public test of the automatic tabulating equipment, to be used at the Spring Primary in the city at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Mayville City Hall, 15 S. School St., Mayville. This public test is open to the general public.
Mayville to test equipment for primary
