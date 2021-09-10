MBE CPAs opens Portage office

MBE CPAs, LLP announces the grand opening of a new office in Portage. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 208 Town St.

The new office is that of the former Davis & Page, LLP accounting firm, which was acquired by MBE CPAs as of Aug. 1.

Jeffery Davis and David Page, partners of Davis & Page, planned to retire over the summer and selected MBE CPAs for their dedication to customer service and full-range of professional services.

Carol Hess and Rachel Garetson agreed to stay on as part of the MBE team.

“Thank you to MBE CPAs for allowing us to retire knowing our clients are in good hands,” said Page. “I expect continued great services from MBE CPAs as they carry on in the Portage area,” Davis agreed.

Headquartered in Baraboo, the Portage office is MBE CPAs 10th branch location in Wisconsin including Fort Atkinson, Marshfield, Mauston, Reedsburg, Sun Prairie, Tomah, Wausau, and Wisconsin Dells-Lake Delton.