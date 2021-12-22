McCann earns award for monarch butterfly program

Jenna McCann, an elementary school teacher at Merrimac Community School, received the National Harmony Hero award for her eco-education monarch program, according to a Dec. 21 press release.
The Harmony Hero Award Program is part of EarthKind's 2021 Year of the Monarch national initiative. Through a nomination and selection process will recognize one K-12 teacher across the country each month who is committed to implementing eco-education initiatives around Monarch butterflies into their curriculum, while focusing on getting kids outdoors and connected to nature at an impressionable age.
Each year, McCann teaches more than 100 students in the program to become environmentally conscious, educating them to become experts in the life cycle and migration of monarchs, and to take part in biology conservation projects.
“I’ve been working with kids and the community on raising awareness of monarchs for about 25 years. It’s important for kids to know the life cycle for not just monarchs but all of the insects in Wisconsin, so we looked at what are their needs, what are their host plants when they’re caterpillars, and what are the best nectar plants that provide for the adults. We were able to collect those seeds and use them in our school garden area, but also our school forest and prairie that we’re working to preserve,” said McCann.
McCann has been working to inspire and educate children and adults towards conservation since she was a teenager. In addition to her eco-education programs, she also raises awareness for monarchs by maintaining caterpillar displays within local programs and giving away milkweed seeds with informational programs.
“For many years, I've set up and maintain displays with live monarch caterpillars for summer programs - like my local library). Each school year starts with a month of learning about monarchs and rearing caterpillars in the classroom. Tagging for Monarch Watch is often part of our process. I've started a pollinator education bed in our community garden to inform families and give examples of native plants. I also spearhead our school forest that includes a prairie which provides ongoing restoration opportunities for students and adults,” said McCann.
Each recognized Harmony Hero teacher will receive complimentary in-service training from an entomologist on Integrated Pest Management practices for their school, helping them become safer, healthier places. They’ll also receive sustainable product essentials for eco-education and outdoor adventures, and will be considered for the grand prize of sending one teacher and three guests on an all-expense paid trip to Mexico in March 2022 to visit the Kingdom of Monarchs habitat, where they will witness the amazing migration of millions of butterflies.
Throughout such a challenging time, McCann’s efforts have shed a bright light to young students, instilling passion about protecting and living in harmony with nature. “It’s so rewarding to see the numbers of monarchs increasing, and the passion that kids and adults can have for saving the species,” said McCann, “Monarchs count on the next generation to lay eggs, grow, migrate, and survive. I hope that my efforts over the years have encouraged the next human generation towards conservation biology.”
McCann’s Harmony Hero Video is available at youtube.com/watch?v=1D3XZJO5hwc.