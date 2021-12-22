McCann earns award for monarch butterfly program

The Harmony Hero Award Program is part of EarthKind's 2021 Year of the Monarch national initiative. Through a nomination and selection process will recognize one K-12 teacher across the country each month who is committed to implementing eco-education initiatives around Monarch butterflies into their curriculum, while focusing on getting kids outdoors and connected to nature at an impressionable age.

Each year, McCann teaches more than 100 students in the program to become environmentally conscious, educating them to become experts in the life cycle and migration of monarchs, and to take part in biology conservation projects.

“I’ve been working with kids and the community on raising awareness of monarchs for about 25 years. It’s important for kids to know the life cycle for not just monarchs but all of the insects in Wisconsin, so we looked at what are their needs, what are their host plants when they’re caterpillars, and what are the best nectar plants that provide for the adults. We were able to collect those seeds and use them in our school garden area, but also our school forest and prairie that we’re working to preserve,” said McCann.