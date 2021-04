The Dells Country Historical Society will host a program with guest speaker Robert McClyman on the history of the McClyman Hardware Store and his family at 7 p.m. May 6 at Bowman Park Stable Pavilion, 730 Capital St., Wisconsin Dells.

The society meets the first Thursday of each month. Membership is $10 per individual and $15 per family. The Bowman House will be open from 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday through the summer season.