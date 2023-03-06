McFarlane Mfg. Co., Inc. expands its precision technology offering by acquiring CMT AG LLC, a precision equipment dealer serving southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

“This is a great opportunity for our customers,” said Cory Rothmann, McFarlanes’ Outside Sales, “We’re now fully staffed with a team that can help growers optimize their yield from planting to harvest. The acquisition of CMT AG LLC’s product lines rounds out our ag equipment and service offering, and we’re now a one-stop shop for our customers.”

CMT AG LLC was an authorized dealer of Precision Planting, Ag Leader, and 360 Yield Center solutions. Those solutions will all eventually be offered at McFarlanes’. Starting March 1, customers can visit McFarlanes’ in Sauk City to see the latest precision technology and learn more from the team.

For more information, visit mcfarlanemfg.com.