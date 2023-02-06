McFarlane Mfg. Co., Inc., based in Sauk City, was awarded the 2022 Corporate Steward of the Year by the Sauk Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 30, at the chamber’s annual banquet.

“The Corporate Steward of the Year award honors a local business that conducts its business in a way that delivers high-quality products and services to customers, provides a great place to work for employees, and supports the well-being and development of the community,” said Tywana German, executive director of the Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re honored that the community recognizes and appreciates what our company and employees do to make Sauk Prairie a great place to live, work, raise a family, worship, and recreate,” said Dick McFarlane, vice president. “Success means supporting the community we serve. You’ll see our team engaged in community events, supporting local non-profits, and actively working to find workforce readiness solutions.”

For more information, visit mcfarlanemfg.com.