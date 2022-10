Payton McGlynn is a new agent for Century 21 Affiliated in Mauston. She has worked in the food service industry and brings determination to the real estate market. She is from Tomah and works in a large real estate market. She may be contacted at cell 608-604-4406, office 608-847-6044 or payton.mcglynn@c21affiliated.com, 700 N. Union St., Mauston.