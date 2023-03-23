HORICON — On March 17, Matt McGrath and his team represented the Wisconsin Chapter for the Associated Builders and Contractors at the National Craft Championship in Orlando, Florida, and brought home the gold medal.

The National Craft Championships was originally a competition open to tradesmen enrolled in apprenticeships. This year the NCC added an additional competition for journey-level craft professionals from each chapter of the ABC network where teams of four work to complete a joint project. Each team consisted of journey-level professionals in electrical, plumbing, carpentry and sheet metal. McGrath entered as the sheet metal professional.

The teams were tasked with framing in a small room and roughing in the electrical, HVAC venting and the piping for the plumbing. The Gold Medal for the Commercial Team event was awarded to the ABC Wisconsin Chapter team, Charlie Earle from Milestone Plumbing Inc., McGrath from Sure-Fire Inc., Tyler Odegard from Royal Construction Inc., and Eric Munz from PDC Electrical Contractors/A-1 Electric.

McGrath also just celebrated his 20-year anniversary with Sure-Fire.