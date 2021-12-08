McGrath recognized for 25 years of service

Jean McGrath attributes her lengthy 25-year career at Culver’s of Portage to her enjoyment of all the guests she serves, the people she works with and her loyalty to the family owners, according to a Dec. 7 release.

McGrath grew up in Leeds, and says she started working with customers at her first job at the local general store when she was 14-years-old.

Years later, raising her young son in Portage, McGrath heard from a friend that Culver’s was a great place to work. She was told everyone that worked there was friendly, the restaurant was immaculately clean and well run. Job security was important to her too, and she found it at Culver’s.

“This Culver’s opened in 1994. People trust us at Culver’s to be friendly and provide them with delicious food.” McGrath said. “It has a great reputation here and there’s no reason it won’t stay popular.”