McGrath recognized for 25 years of service

Jean McGrath attributes her lengthy 25-year career at Culver’s of Portage to her enjoyment of all the guests she serves, the people she works with and her loyalty to the family owners, according to a Dec. 7 release.
McGrath grew up in Leeds, and says she started working with customers at her first job at the local general store when she was 14-years-old.
Years later, raising her young son in Portage, McGrath heard from a friend that Culver’s was a great place to work. She was told everyone that worked there was friendly, the restaurant was immaculately clean and well run. Job security was important to her too, and she found it at Culver’s.
“This Culver’s opened in 1994. People trust us at Culver’s to be friendly and provide them with delicious food.” McGrath said. “It has a great reputation here and there’s no reason it won’t stay popular.”
When asked what type of person she thinks does best in the hospitality field, she said, “First of all, they need to be friendly. You have to be able to get along with all sorts of people, and you have to want to make them happy and smile. You also need to be able to change.” Adaptability is a must when you work somewhere for so many years. Changes in technology, equipment and procedures have kept McGrath from getting bored.