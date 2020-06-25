MCHS receives award

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Marshfield Clinic Health System is the Wisconsin Hospital Association’s 2020 Advocacy All-Star Award recipient, according to a June 25 press release. WHA recognizes a hospital or health care system demonstrating exceptional dedication to grassroots advocacy in partnership with WHA. The award was presented virtually by WHA president and CEO Eric Borgerding to MCHS CEO Susan Turney, MD accepted the award.

“I’m very pleased to accept this year’s WHA Advocacy All-Star Award on behalf of our incredible organization. Working with WHA on policy development and implementation is a critical part of our dedication to ensuring that our system can continue to provide high-quality health care throughout our area,” said Dr. Turney.