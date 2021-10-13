Mead earns Support Person of the Year award

The School District of Mauston announces that Karen Mead has been selected as the 2021 Wisconsin Rural School Alliance Support Staff Person of the Year.

Mead has served the students and families at Mauston High School and iLEAD Charter School for the past 34 years as the administrative assistant in the College and Career Center. She has directly impacted programming for students and families of all ages. Her eye for detail and personal touches allow events to showcase the very best of the students and staff in Mauston and Lyndon Station.

In her nomination form, class of 2021 graduate Nathan Amerman said, “I can testify that Ms. Mead does tasks that far exceed her job description. Not only is she kind, ethical, and demonstrates strong character, she goes out of her way to help students understand things relating to scholarships, schedules, and much more.”

“From her integral role in the development of the high school master schedule to taking the lead on our evening of commemoration, Karen exhibits the drive and commitment to ensure the success of our students while in high school and in their next stage of life,” said Superintendent Joel Heesch.

The Wisconsin Rural School Alliance is an organization whose priorities are to provide a unified voice for rural schools at the local, state, and federal levels, celebrate the achievements of rural schools, and curate research, news, events, and resources for rural educators, including their annual WiRSA conference. Mead will be recognized at an awards ceremony Oct. 25 at the conference at the Wilderness Resort in Lake Delton.