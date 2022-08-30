 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meadow Ridge hires new campus administrator

ElderSpan Management, LLC and Meadow Ridge Senior Living, 1700 Jefferson St., Baraboo, have hired Holly Klawitter as the new campus administrator, replacing retired Heather Godemann. Meadow Ridge offers assisted living and memory care services and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital.

Klawitter, a licensed nurse and long-time Baraboo resident, has more than 25 years of nursing, teaching and management experience in long term care. Most recently she was the operations manager for a home care agency.

For more information, visit meadowridgebaraboo.com or call 608-356-8770.

Holly Klawitter

Klawitter
