Meals on Wheels Program seeks volunteers in Beaver Dam
Beaver Dam Meals on Wheels, a community program that delivers about 1,200 meals each year within the city limits of Beaver Dam, is seeking volunteers. All meals are prepared by Beaver Dam Community Hospital’s Café and are made for noon lunches, which 140 volunteers pick up at Hillside Manor for delivery.
Volunteer commitment is at least one time per month and about one hour per shift with volunteer training available. For more information or to volunteer, call Kathy Dries at 920-885-3948 or Gail Hope Henschel at 920-887-1215.
