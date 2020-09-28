 Skip to main content
Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers
Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers

The Sauk County Aging & Disability Resource Center is in need of volunteers to deliver Meals on Wheels in Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, and Baraboo. Home Delivered Meal volunteers pick up meals at their local dining center and deliver them to homebound adults in their community who are 60 or older and/or disabled. These meal routes typically take less than an hour from start to finish. Volunteers have the option to be reimbursed for mileage. For more information, contact Brianna Wipperfurth, ADRC volunteer coordinator at brianna.wipperfurth@saukcountywi.gov or call 608-355-3289.

