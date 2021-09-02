MEC clay target thrower nominated in contest

MAYVILLE — MEC Outdoors, a division of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., headquartered in Mayville, is nominated in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest hosted by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group.

Nominated products must be made using a manufacturing process in Wisconsin.

In 2020, the MEC 600 Jr. Mark V made it to the final eight. This year, the MEC 611XP Sporter has been nominated, it is the newest model of clay target throwers. The 611XP holds 600 standard targets and throwing distance up to 120 yards and tilts back to 70 degrees and left to right up to 40 degrees.

The contest runs online in a March Madness style bracket. The field will be narrowed to 16, then eight, and then the final four. The first round of voting to determine the top 16 runs from Sept. 15-21, announced on Sept. 22. Voting is open to the public and each person must register with their email address and cast one vote per day at madeinwis.com.