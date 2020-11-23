MEC earns recognition

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was recognized on Nov. 16 at the annual Wisconsin 75 event as being one of the largest closely held companies in the state. This is the 17th consecutive year to have received this honor. MEC ranked 39 on the list.

The company has extensive operations in Wisconsin with manufacturing facilities in Mayville, Beaver Dam, Neillsville and Wautoma. MEC operates 20 facilities in seven states with more than 3,000,000 square feet of manufacturing. The firm is about 60% employee-owned with more than 2,000 employee shareholders.

The Wisconsin 75 program recognizes business contributions to the communities in which the firms are located, the people who build the business and the overall Wisconsin economy.