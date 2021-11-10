MEC makes Wisconsin 75 list again

MAYVILLE — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. is ranked as number 51 on the list of the largest closely held companies in the state of Wisconsin. This is the 18th consecutive year that MEC has received this recognition.

The Wisconsin 75 program is an annual listing of the largest closely held companies headquartered in Wisconsin. The program recognizes business contributions to the communities in which the firms operate, the individuals who shape the business and the overall Wisconsin economy.

“MEC is proud to be a Wisconsin-based company for its entire 76-year history,” said Robert D. Kamphuis, chairman, president and CEO of Mayville Engineering Company. “Our teams continually strive to deliver for our customers every single day, which translates to long-term growth for our company. We appreciate being recognized for the 18th year in a row.”

MEC has manufacturing operations and facilities in Mayville, Beaver Dam, Neillsville and Wautoma.