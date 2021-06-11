MEC named top fabricator

MAYVILLE — Mayville Engineering Co. has been named as the nation’s largest fabricator which is published by The Fabricator magazine. This marks the 11th consecutive year that MEC has led the list.
“Maintaining our position at the top of the FAB 40 list is a testament to the consistent dedication of everyone within our organization,” said Robert Kamphuis, chairman, president and CEO. “In a year when so many companies have stumbled due to the tremendous challenges presented by the pandemic, I am proud of the accomplishments and improvements we have been able to make while strengthening our position in the marketplace. We are in a very strong financial position today, which will allow us to continue to invest internally and consider external expansion opportunities.”
