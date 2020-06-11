× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MEC named top fabricator

MAYVILLE — Mayville Engineering Co. has been named first on the FAB 40 list of the nation’s largest fabricators which is published by The Fabricator magazine. This marks the 10th consecutive year that MEC has led the list.

“Our team is proud to be number one on the FAB 40 list for the 10th consecutive year,” said Robert Kamphuis, chairman, president and chief executive officer of MEC. “Based on our historical success, we have a strong balance sheet, a diversified and market leading customer base, plus cost effective, highly automated and redeployable manufacturing capabilities. 2020 is our 75th year as a company and I know that our entire team will work tirelessly to build upon our long-term success in this year and beyond.”

“We continue to build and expand relationships with both our world class customer base of leading OEMs, and new partners,” said Ryan Raber, executive vice president–strategy, sales & marketing. “Our dedicated workforce is finding ways to provide our customers with innovative, cost-effective solutions during these turbulent times.”

For more information, visit mecinc.com.