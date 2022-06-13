 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEC named Top U.S. Fabricator again

MAYVILLE — Mayville Engineering Company has been named as the nation’s largest fabricator by Fabricator Magazine for the 12th consecutive year, according to a June 9 press release.

“We are proud to maintain our position at the top of the FAB 40 list again in 2022,” noted Robert Kamphuis, chairman, president and CEO. “As I move towards my retirement later this year, it is gratifying to look back and see our growth during my tenure as CEO, where we were able to build the company into the undisputed market leader it is today and consolidate that position in the more than ten years since. The MEC team has emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever and, quite frankly, this company is just getting started. With the team we have in place, from the shop floor to the board room, we are well positioned to succeed for many years to come.”

MEC operates 20 manufacturing facilities strategically located near its customers in seven states and has built strong customer relationships with leading OEMs across multiple major end markets.

