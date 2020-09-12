MEC Outdoors product nominated in contest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAYVILLE — MEC Outdoors, a division of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., headquartered in Mayville, has been nominated in the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest.

This annual contest hosted by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce & Johnson Financial Group aims to highlight the state’s manufacturing industry by showcasing the great products made in Wisconsin. Per contest rules, any nominated product must be made using a manufacturing process in Wisconsin.

Last year MEC Outdoors was nominated for manufacturing the 400 Defender Clay Target Machine making it to the Final 4 round of voting.

This year, the MEC 600 Jr. Mark V has been nominated. It is the top selling shotshell reloader featuring a quick, simple operation with minimal effort.

The contest runs online in a March Madness style bracket. The field will be narrowed to 16, then 8, and then the final 4. The first round of voting to determine the top 16 starts Monday through Sept. 20. The top 16 will be revealed on Sept. 21. Voting is open to the public and each person must register with their email address and cast one vote per day at madeinwis.com.