MEC's Mance retires, Stille promoted

MAYVILLE — Mayville Engineering Company, announces that Steve Mance will retire as chief operating officer on April 3. He will be succeeded by Rand Stille, who currently serves as MEC’s executive vice president – Defiance Metal Products & performance structures operations, according to a March 10 press release.

“Steve Mance has made important contributions to our company following the acquisition of DMP in December 2018. He played an instrumental part in bringing our teams together and completing the successful integration of DMP as planned and on time,” said Robert Kamphuis, chairman, president, & chief executive officer. “After leading DMP for seven years and completing the transition, Steve has decided it is time to retire and we wish him all the best for the future.”

“Rand Stille joined the company in April 2019 and quickly became an integral part of our management team,” said Kamphuis. “Both at MEC and throughout his 27-year business career, Rand has excelled at identifying and implementing key drivers to maximize operational and financial performance. We have full confidence that Rand has diverse experience and well-rounded skill sets to succeed in his new role and that the organization will benefit from his leadership for many years to come.”