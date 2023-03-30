The SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Baraboo Medical Staff will accept applications for the $6,000 in academic scholarship funds available for students pursuing health-related fields such as nurse practitioner, lab technician, occupational therapist, pharmacist, physician assistant, physical therapist, radiology technician, registered nurse, respiratory therapy technician and surgical technician. Other health fields will also be considered.

Applicants must be currently enrolled in the medical program or be a graduating senior.

Applications are due April 28. Recipients can expect to be notified of their awards by June 1. The amount of scholarship money awarded will be at the discretion of the St. Clare Hospital Medical Staff Executive Committee. It will be paid in October as one installment directly to the applicant’s educational institution.

To request an application, contact the Medical Staff Scholarship Committee, c/o Pam Andersen, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital, 707 14th St., Baraboo, WI 53913 or email pam.andersen@ssmhealth.com.