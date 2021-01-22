Medical scholarships available for area students

The SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo Medical Staff is accepting applications for academic scholarships for students pursuing health-related fields such as nurse practitioner, lab technician, occupational therapist, pharmacist, physician assistant, physical therapist, radiology technician, registered nurse, respiratory therapy technician and surgical technician. Other health fields will also be considered.

Applicants must be enrolled in the medical program or be a graduating senior and are due by March 1. Recipients can expect to be notified of their awards by April 1. The amount of scholarship money awarded will be at the discretion of the St. Clare Hospital Medical Staff Executive Committee and will be paid in one installment directly to the applicant’s educational institution.