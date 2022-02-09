 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Medicare classes offered

JUNEAU — The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Dodge County Human Services and Health Department will host Welcome to Medicare Classes in-person at the Henry Dodge Office Building, 199 Highway DF, Juneau, and virtually. Registration required one week prior to class by calling the ADRC of Dodge County at 920-385-3580. A virtual link will be emailed.

The classes offer a broad explanation of Medicare and other resources for Dodge County residents who are or will be new to Medicare.

Classes are from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17; from 9 a.m. to noon March 23; from 4-7 p.m. April 26; and from 9 a.m. to noon May 18.

