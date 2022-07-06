 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Medicare presentation is July 12

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country – Baraboo/Sauk County will hold a free presentation, “I’m Medicare Eligible/Turning 65: Now What?” at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room B30 at the Sauk County West Square Building, 505 Broadway in Baraboo. The presentation is tailored to people considering retirement, turning 65, or starting Medicare.

Participants will learn about the basics of Social Security and Medicare parts A, B, C and D. Elder Benefit Specialists will help participants make informed decisions about their Medicare options.

Our session will focus on the important questions confronting people eligible for Medicare such as “Do I need to enroll now?”; “Will I be able to enroll later?”; and “Will late penalties apply to me?”

“I’m Medicare Eligible/Turning 65” presentations are presented free of charge by ADRC Elder Benefits Specialists in July, August and September. Class size will be limited to 20 people. Reservations are necessary to attend the presentations. To reserve your spot, contact the ADRC at 608-355-3289.

Masking is optional. 

