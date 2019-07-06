Medicare presentation set
The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country-Baraboo/Sauk County will hold a free presentation, “I’m Medicare Eligible/Turning 65: Now What?” at 4:30 p.m. July 16 in Room B30, West Square Building, 505 Broadway St., Baraboo.
The presentation is tailored to people considering retirement, turning 65, or starting Medicare. Participants will learn about the basics of Social Security and Medicare parts A, B, C and D. Elder benefit specialists will help participants make informed decisions about their Medicare options.
For more information, call 608-355-3289.
