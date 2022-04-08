Medicare presentation set

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country-Baraboo/Sauk County will hold a free presentation, “I’m Medicare Eligible/Turning 65: Now What?” at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 in Room B30, West Square Building, 505 Broadway St., Baraboo.

The presentation is tailored to people considering retirement, turning 65, or starting Medicare. Participants will learn about the basics of Social Security and Medicare parts A, B, C and D. Elder benefit specialists will help participants make informed decisions about their Medicare options.