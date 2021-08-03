 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Medicare presentation set
0 Comments

Medicare presentation set

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country-Baraboo/Sauk County will hold a free presentation, “I’m Medicare Eligible/Turning 65: Now What?” at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 in Room B30, West Square Building, 505 Broadway St., Baraboo.

The presentation is tailored to people considering retirement, turning 65, or starting Medicare. Participants will learn about the basics of Social Security and Medicare parts A, B, C and D. Elder benefit specialists will help participants make informed decisions about their Medicare options.

Class size limited to 15. Next class is Sept. 21.  Masks are required for participants, regardless of vaccination status.

For more information and to reserve a spot, call 608-355-3289.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hill joins MPTC board
Community

Hill joins MPTC board

Steven Hill, of Fond du Lac, was named the newest member of the Moraine Park Technical College District Board on July 12. Hill will serve as a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News