Medicare review appointments available

Medicare Part D Open Enrollment season is Oct. 15-Dec. 7, and the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country–Baraboo/Sauk County is ready to review your prescription drug plan or advantage plan coverage. Even if you had your plan reviewed last year, it is recommend to review it again, as plan coverages and costs do change from year to year.

The ADRC will offer in-person Medicare Open Enrollment Clinics and phone appointments upon request. Clinic appointments are held on Oct 28, 31, Nov. 3, 4, 10, 14, 17, 18, Dec. 1, 2 in Room B30 at the West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo. Pre-registration is required, contact the ADRC at 608-355-3289 or 800-482-3710.

Clinic dates subject to cancellation if not fully filled and/or any pending COVID guidelines.

0 Comments
