Medicare Part D Open Enrollment season is Oct. 15-Dec. 7, and the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country–Baraboo/Sauk County is ready to review your Part D Prescription Drug Plan. Even if you had your plan reviewed last year, it is recommend to review it again, as plan coverages and costs do change from year to year.
Part D reviews throughout the open enrollment season are by appointment only. The ADRC will evaluate your current plan, compare your current plan to others to find out if making a change will save you money, and assist you in enrolling into a new plan for next year. Participants must be present at clinic or provide written authorization for spouse or other to act on their behalf in order to complete the process, bring their Medicare card and a printout of prescription medications from their pharmacy or doctor.
The ADRC will offer appointments between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct 25, 28, 31, Nov. 1, 8, 11, 15, 18, Dec. 3, 4, and 6 at the West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo; on Nov. 20 at Sauk Prairie Healthcare, 260 26th St., Prairie du Sac; on Nov. 7 and 25 at the Department of Human Services Building, 425 Sixth St., Reedsburg; and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 22 at the Spring Green Public Library, 230 E. Monroe St., Spring Green.
Appointments are required, to schedule, call 608-355-3289 or 800-482-3710.
