Medication disposal during COVID-19

Due to COVID-19, The National Drug Take Back Day has been cancelled and many of the public places where drug disposal boxes are located are closed. As a result, The Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition of Dodge County would like to encourage community wide participation in a “Clean Your Medication Cabinet” event while complying with Safer at Home orders.
ASAP of Dodge County will offer mail delivery of free medication disposal kits to community members while supplies last, and encourages everyone to ”Clean Your Medication Cabinet.” To request a prescription drug deactivation kit to be mailed to your home for safe medication disposal, visit co.dodge.wi.gov/government/departments-e-m/human-services-health-department/public-health/asap-of-dodge-county.
For more information on disposing medications, visit doseofrealitywi, or email asapofdodgecounty@gmail.com.
