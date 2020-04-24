Medication disposal during COVID-19
Medication disposal during COVID-19

Due to COVID-19, The National Drug Take Back Day has been canceled and many of the public places where drug disposal boxes are located are closed. As a result, The Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition - ASAP of Dodge County would like to encourage community wide participation in a Clean Your Medication Cabinet event while complying with “Safer at Home” orders.

ASAP of Dodge County will offer mail delivery of free medication disposal kits in the community, while supplies last. To request a prescription drug deactivation kit, visit Prescription Drug Deactivation Kit Form

For more information on how to safely dispose of medications as well as tips on how to talk with your kids about painkiller abuse, visit the Dose of Reality site at doseofrealitywi.

For any information about ASAP of Dodge County, email asapofdodgecounty@gmail.com.

