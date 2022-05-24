 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEEKMA RECOGNIZED FOR YEARS OF SERVICE

At the May 19 Fox Lake Correctional Institution Community Relations Board meeting, former chairperson, Ted Meekma, retired Dodge County Sheriff, right, is recognized for his years of service from 1992-2019, with a plaque. He retired on June 7, 2019, but due to the pandemic could not be recognized at the time. FLCI Deputy Warden Brad Mlodzik presents the plaque.

 FLCI

