The Jingle Mingle is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at Viking Village Foods, 150 Viking Drive, Reedsburg. Take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Clause. Pick and choose from a large selection of gourmet cookies during the bakery cookie walk. Cookies are $5.99 per pound. Decorate a personal holiday cookie or tree-shaped donut for $1. Create a personal sweet decoration for $2. Wagons rides begin at 11 a.m. and are free with a canned good donation to the Reedsburg Area Food Pantry. Melissa and Doug toy sale will have toys and crafts 25% off.
