Meeting scheduled for Hwy. 151 and Hwy. DE intersection

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to discuss safety improvements at the Highway 151 and Hwy. DE intersection near Beaver Dam in Dodge County from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Calamus Town Hall, W9820 Highway D, Beaver Dam. A presentation will be made at 6:30 p.m.

WisDOT is in the process of analyzing two improvement alternatives at the intersection to improve safety and operations.

The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about the proposed improvements and provide input. Comments received will be considered for the selection of the preferred alternative. Project maps and other information will be on display and WisDOT staff will be available to discuss the proposed improvements and answer questions.

Construction is planned for 2025.

The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Deaf or hard-of-hearing persons needing assistance may contact Amy Coughlin via the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System at 711. To allow time for arranging assistance, call no later than three working days prior to the meeting.

For comments, questions and more information, contact project manager Amy Coughlin at 608-245-5358 or email amy.coughlin@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Amy Coughlin, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704. If unable to attend, visit wisconsindot.gov.