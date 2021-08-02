 Skip to main content
Meeting set to discuss manure management
Meeting set to discuss manure management

Sauk County Land Resources and Environment will hold a stakeholder meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the Sauk County West Square Building, 505 Broadway St., Baraboo, in Room B24.

The meeting will provide an update on the implementation of Sauk County Chapter 26 Agricultural Performance Standards and Manure Management Prohibitions Ordinance and seek feedback from stakeholders on proposed changes to the ordinance. One specific topic under discussion is idle manure storage facilities and bringing those facilities back into production.

For more information, call 608-355-3245, email conservation@saukcountywi.gov or visit co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation.

