Megaminds prepare for state competition

The Beaver Dam Middle School First Lego League Robotics Team 2975, the Megaminds, is a team of nine sixth, seventh and eighth grade students working together to design robot missions, and build core values of Discovery, Innovation, Impact, Inclusion, Teamwork, and Fun.

The 2019-20 challenge for teams was called “City Shapers,” where teams were asked to solve a problem with a city space or structure in their local community. The team chose to tackle the issue of vacant buildings in the community.

Their innovative solution involves using shipping containers to make temporary and mobile workspaces to help teams of volunteers renovate vacant buildings. Their plan was to help local owners renovate buildings for sale, while having the flexibility to move their project form one site to another. They met with local business owners, Mayor Becky Glewen, toured buildings and did lots of research, created a presentation board and worked on budgets to build a project plan.

They learned about insurance, planning projects and interview skills to help them answer questions from judges during the competition.