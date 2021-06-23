 Skip to main content
Meixner earns service award
Meixner earns service award

Century 21 Affiliated recognized Bob Meixner of the Century 21 Real Estate LLC Portage office sales affiliate with the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Award according to a March 23 press release.

"The Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes Bob’s dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one," said Michael Miedler, chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

The annual awards are based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey which is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the award, an independent office must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.

Bob Meixner

Meixner
