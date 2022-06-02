Meixner earns service award

“The Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes Bob’s dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one,” said Dan Kruse, CEO and president of Century 21 Affiliated..

The annual awards are based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey which is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the award, an independent office must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.