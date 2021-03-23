Meixner earns service award

"Bob Meixner provides clients with knowledge and advice related to their real estate transaction and offers them confidence during what may be the most significant purchase of a lifetime," said Daniel Kruse, broker/owner of Century 21 Affiliated.

The annual awards are based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey which is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the award, an independent office must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.