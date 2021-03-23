 Skip to main content
Meixner earns service award
Meixner earns service award

Century 21 Affiliated recognized the Century 21 Real Estate LLC Portage office sales affiliate Bob Meixner with the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Award according to a March 23 press release.

"Bob Meixner provides clients with knowledge and advice related to their real estate transaction and offers them confidence during what may be the most significant purchase of a lifetime," said Daniel Kruse, broker/owner of Century 21 Affiliated.

The annual awards are based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey which is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the award, an independent office must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.

Bob Meixner

Meixner
