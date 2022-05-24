Members recognized for more than 50 years of service

Sauk County Association for Home and Community Education, formerly known as Extension Homemakers, celebrated members who have belonged to the organization for 50 or more years. These members were honored at the Spring Recognition banquet on May 19. Carol Anderson, 62 years; Jeanette Yanke, 69 years; Ruth Kruse, 68 years; Lerna Mae Weise, 60 years; Shirley Albers, 59 years; Linda Schyvinck, 57 years; Mary Ann Hanusa, 53 years; and Judy Wehler, 52 years; Marilyn Sprecher, 55 years; Joyce Sorg, 57 years; Connie Meyer, 55 years; Ellen Ederer, 55 years; Karen Zick, 55 years; Sandy Bruckert, 54 years; Annette Baker, 53 years; Elaine Wilhelm, 77 years; Allegra Zick, 70 years; Lavon Puttkamer, 65 years; Phyllis Schenck, 65 years; Edith Weise, 58 years; Betty Speich, 57 years; and Linda Baumgarten, 51 years.