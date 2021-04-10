 Skip to main content
Memorial blood drive planned
Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, the Sam Bieno family, Aspirus Divine Savior Hospitals & Clinics and Best Western Resort & Conference Center, will host a blood drive in memory of Portage resident Sam Bieno, who passed in 2015. This is the fourth year of her memorial blood drive.

The drive is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Portage Best Western Resort Hotel and Conference Center, 2701 Highway CX, Portage. Face masks are required.

For more information and to register in advance, visit http://bit.ly/sambieno2021. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Call 1-877-BE-A-HERO or email donate.wi@versiti.org; for eligibility concerns, visit versiti.org/faq/blood-donation-faq.

Sam Bieno

Bieno
