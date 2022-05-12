 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Memorial Day events

  • 0

The Baraboo Veterans Memorial Committee has scheduled events observing Memorial Day on Monday, May 30.

9 a.m., Flowers on the Water, River Walk Bridge off Water Street

10 a.m., Veteran's Classic Car Ride, downtown Baraboo

11 a.m., Ceremony at Walnut Hill Cemetery

Light lunch follows at American Legion Post 26, 113 2nd St, Baraboo, hosted by American Legion Auxiliary

In the event of bad weather, the Flowers on the Water ceremony and the Veteran's Classic Car Ride will be cancelled. The observance ceremony will be at the Civic Center, 124 Second St., Baraboo, followed by the salute to the deceased at the Honor Roll.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Charlie and Smokey

PETS OF WEEK: Charlie and Smokey

Charlie is a 4-year-old mixed breed, surrendered because his owner couldn’t give him the time needed. Charlie is a super sweet guy and wants t…

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Ballweg holds listening sessions

Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) will host spring listening sessions throughout the 14th Senate District. Everyone is welcome to attend and shar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News