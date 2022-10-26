Memorial Plow Day set for Saturday

The 13th annual Scott Skalitzky Memorial Plow Day starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at his home farm, N8733 Highway O, Waterloo, with antique vintage tractors and plows.

Plow Day benefits the Scott Skalitzky Memorial Scholarship Fund, in memory of the Waterloo High School graduate and FFA, 4-H member, to benefit 4-H and FFA members in Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, and Waukesha counties.

Wagon rides to the fields available to all.

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: lunch.

2 p.m.: vintage tractor parade from the farm to Washington Street to N. Monroe Street to the high school and then returns to the farm. The Ixonia Vintage Tractor Club will participate.

5 p.m.: raffle and a barbecue of rib eye steak or chicken and a child’s plate; followed by an auction.

If anyone needs a vintage plow, call Gary at 920-988-6299 in advance.

Recipients this year included Samantha Salmi, Waterloo High School, $1,250; Luis Avila Vette, Watertown High School, $1,250; and Marnie Drave, Fort Atkinson High School, $750.

For more information or to donate, call Gary Skalitzky at 920-988-6299 or Diann Skalitzky at 920-988-6298.